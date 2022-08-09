Cousins Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are all set to grace the sixth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7. The promo video of the upcoming show on Disney+ Hotstar not just showcases the fun camaraderie between the duo, but Arjun can be seen calling his cousin sister a mess after she goofs up with Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film’s name. She calls Brahmastra Part One: Shiva as ‘Shiva Number One’. Koffee With Karan 7: Taapsee Pannu Cites Her ‘Sex Life’ As the Reason for Not Being Invited on Karan Johar’s Talk Show.

Watch Promo Of Koffee With Karan Episode 6:

This episode is all about the S and M : side-splitting laughter and mind-boggling revelations. Watch the sixth episode of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7 streaming this Thursday from 12:00am only on Disney+ Hotstar.@DisneyPlusHS @sonamakapoor @arjunk26 pic.twitter.com/yxIhYEPd4t — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 9, 2022

