The much awaited chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 7, is all set to be premiered today (July 7) on Disney+ Hotstar. The show hosted by Karan Johar will see popular celebs as guests. KWKS7 is all set to be streamed from 7pm on the OTT platform. The first episode of season 7 will see Ranveer Singh and Ali Bhatt as the guests. Koffee with Karan Season 7: Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Her Bond with In-laws.

Koffee With Karan Season 7 Episode 1 Promo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

