The latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 featured Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan where the actresses discussed about their family lives, careers, trolls and much more. Alia addressed about the controversy that had stirred after she had casually discussed during her beauty tutorial video how Ranbir Kapoor asks her to ‘wipe off’ the lipstick because he prefers the natural look of her lips. On KWKS8 Alia discussed how the comment was blown out of context and how netizens labelled him as ‘toxic man’ and more. She said, “I feel a lot of things get picked out of context, which happened recently with the video.” Alia further stated, “The only reason I feel bad is because he is genuinely the opposite… There is a line which I think is being crossed but you cannot say anything about it.” Koffee With Karan Season 8 Episode 4: Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Taimur Is the ‘Quieter One’ and Jeh Is the ‘Toofan Mail’.

Alia Bhatt On Ranbir Kapoor Labelled As A ‘Toxic Man’

