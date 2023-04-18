Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan (KWK) is all set to return with a new season. As per reports, the eighth season of KWK will see Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the guests of episode one. It is also reported that KJo is planning to bring in Shah Rukh Khan for the opening or last episode of the chat show, which is planned to premiere online in June end. However, an official announcement on Koffee With Karan Season 8 is awaited! Koffee with Karan S8: Shah Rukh Khan To Be Back on Karan Johar’s Show- Reports.

Koffee With Karan Season 8 Update

