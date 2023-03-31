Karan Johar’s show Koffee (KWK) with Karan has had seven successful seasons. Full of gossips, spilling information about who's who and many more, with each seasons the show gets better. If reports are to be true, the show is back for its eighth season and, this time, it is going to be bigger and better than the last ones. The Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan will be the first guest of the season. SRK last appeared on KWK back in 2016 along with Alia Bhatt and undoubtedly it was one of the interesting episodes ever. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, actors Yash, Allu Arjun and Rishab Shetty to make their appearance. Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar Says He and Ranveer Singh Are Complete Fashion Buddies.

Check The Tweet Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)