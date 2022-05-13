Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer announced on social media that they have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl. The little munchkin was born on May 12. The newly blessed parents shared a cute picture post and revealed that they have named their daughter as Devika Dheer.

Kratika Sengar And Nikitin Dheer’s Baby Name

