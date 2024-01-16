Actress Kratika Sengar took to social media to share a heartbreaking announcement – the passing of her adored canine companion, Donut. A deeply moving picture of Donut accompanied a heartfelt note, encapsulating the profound bond they shared. In her post, Sengar described her pet pooch as her "furever first baby, my soul dog," highlighting the depth of their connection. Kasamh Se: Ekta Kapoor Drops Special Post As She Celebrates 18 Years of Her Popular TV Show That Starred Ram Kapoor & Prachi Desai (Watch Video).

Kratika Sengar Mourns Demise of Her Pet Dog:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kratika Sengar Dheer (@itsmekratika)

