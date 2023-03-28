Bigg Boss 15 and Bigg Boss Marathi star Rakhi Sawant has signed another reality show. Yes, you read that right! According to reports in Telly Chakkar, the controversial star will be seen on Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp Season 2. Reportedly, she is the first contestant who has given her nod to be part of the show. However, an official confirmation is awaited. Lock Upp 2: Vir Das Shuts Down Rumour of Participating in Kangana Ranaut’s Reality Show.

Rakhi Sawant in Lock Upp 2:

