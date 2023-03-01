Actor-comedian Vir Das took to his Twitter and shuts down rumour that he will be a part of reality show Lock Upp 2, which will be hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Vir said that he was not approached for the show, and made it very clear that he is not interested in doing it. He tweeted and even share the fake post of contestants list which was circulating on social media. Vir Das Takes The Internet by Storm With New Viral Video 'Two Indias' From US Show.

Check The Post Here:

Um…Fake news. Not doing lock up. Not been approached. Not interested. Wishing everyone doing it all the very best 🙏 https://t.co/yF5Mpd86nG — Vir Das (@thevirdas) March 1, 2023

