Malaika Arora took to her Instagram and shared a series of clicks from India's Got Talent Season 9 along with judge Kirron Kher. The actress captioned the post, "Reunited with the one n only , the OG @kirronkhermp ….. love you ma’am." Seems like Malla is a special guest this time on IGT! Arjun Kapoor’s Valentine’s Day Post for Ladylove Malaika Arora Screams Pure Love (View Pic).

Have a Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

