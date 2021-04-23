The second wave of Coronavirus in India is getting worse with each passing day. Even many celebs have been hit by the deadly virus. Now, actor Mohit Raina, who is known to play the role of Mahadev in the mythological show, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev took to his Instagram and shared that he has been infected by the virus and is hospitalised. He also urged one and all to stay indoors.

Have a look:

