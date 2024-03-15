Ed Sheeran is currently in Mumbai for his concert on March 16, and the singer has met several celebs within a few days. On March 14, a party was thrown in honour of the 'Shape of You' singer, where numerous other B-town celebs mingled with him. Among them was comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui, who had the opportunity to meet the Grammy winner and snapped a photo with him at Kapil Sharma's soirée. Sharing the happy pictures, Munawar wrote, "Comedy, Music & us. Great meeting two masters of both art forms," referring to Ed Sheeran and indicating the other as Kapil Sharma. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Capture a Moment With Singer Ed Sheeran at Star-Studded Party (View Pic).

Munawar Faruqui Shares Pic With Ed Sheeran

