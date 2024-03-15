Last evening, Kapil Sharma hosted a star-studded party for singer Ed Sheeran. Numerous celebrities were spotted in attendance at the gathering, including the newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. The actress took to her Insta Story to share a cool picture with the “Perfect” singer. Captioning the precious moment, Rakul wrote, ‘What a warm guy’ along with a heart emoji. Ed Sheeran Party: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani, Kapil Sharma-Ginni, Archana Puran Singh & Others Arrive in Style at the Bash (Watch Video).

Ed Sheeran Poses With Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@rakulpreet)

