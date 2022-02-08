After Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal, the new Naagin to join the cast of Naagin 6 is Mahek Chahal. The actress took to her Twitter and shared the first look as the serpent. So, now we know who all are the Naagins this time. Check it out below.

Mahek Chahal:

The wait is finally over Excited to reveal my look and my character for Naagin 6.Naagin’s character spoke to me so deeply and I knew then I just had to take it up.She is the protecter of India, she is strong and powerful. @ColorsTV @ektarkapoor pic.twitter.com/HVhSoR6sN3 — Mahekk Chahal (@MaheckChahal) February 8, 2022

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)