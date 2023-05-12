After making fans go gaga over their on-off camaraderie in Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta might be seen in another reality show. According to report in TellyChakkar, the duo have been approached for Nach Baliye's 10th season. So, are you'll ready to see them dancing soon? However, an official confirmation on this news is still awaited. Bigg Boss 16’s Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Reportedly Backs Out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

