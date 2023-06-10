Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who plays an Indian-origin girl in Never Have I Ever, is currently been seen in the fourth season of this Netflix show. The actress is on cloud nine after Rashmika Mandanna retweeted a fan’s post featuring Maitreyi dancing to her hit track “Saami Saami” from Pushpa. Rashmika tweeted saying, ‘you did sooooo gooooooddddd’. To this, the Never Have I Ever Season 4’s actress responded, “I will NEVER have imposter syndrome about dancing again. Thank you so much @iamRashmika”. Never Have I Ever Season 4: Finale of Maitreyi Ramakrishna's Netflix Show Includes Theri's 'En Jeevan' and Pushpa's 'Saami Saami' (Watch Videos).

Rashmika Mandanna On Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s Dance

. @ramakrishnannn .. stunner! you did sooooo gooooooddddd. ❤️ sending you full love ❤️ https://t.co/Rprd5GcSc2 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) June 9, 2023

Never Have I Ever Season 4’s Actress’ Reaction

PRINCESS RECOGNISES PRINCESS 🥹👑 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)