As a new week unfolds, the vast array of options on various OTT platforms promises an exciting blend of entertainment for audiences worldwide. Whether your preference leans towards heartwarming rom-com, adrenaline-pumping action flicks, or side-splitting comedies, there's something for everyone. This week brings forth a delightful mix of content, with the return of beloved shows and the introduction of new gems. So, grab your snacks, settle into your favourite spot, and immerse yourself in the captivating shows on your favourite streaming platform. Among the highlights is the much-anticipated comeback of Kapil Sharma's iconic laughter fest, The Kapil Sharma Show, will be available for streaming on Netflix. The Great Indian Kapil Show OTT Streaming Date and Time: Here'sWhen and Where To Watch Kapil SSharma'sComedy Series Online!.

On the other hand, Renegade Nell, an action-adventure fantasy series initially announced in April 2021, is poised to premiere all episodes on March 29 exclusively on Disney+. Crafted by BAFTA-award-winning writer Sally Wainwright alongside Ben Taylor, the eight-part Original series features Louisa Harland. The series talks about Nell, a sharp-witted and brave young woman who finds herself trapped in a murder frame-up, catapulting her into the role of the most notorious outlaw in 18th-century England. However, her path takes an unexpected twist when she encounters a mystical entity named Billy Blind, unveiling a destiny far grander than she ever envisioned. Renegade Nell: Louisa HHarland'sMagical Fantasy Series To Premiere on Disney+ on March 29.

OTT Series / TV Shows

Netflix

Gabby’s Dollhouse S9: March, 25

Testament - The Story of Moses: March, 27

The Believers: March, 27 | Thai

Ronja Rövardotter: March, 28 | Swedish

Is It Cake? S3: March, 29

The Great Indian Kapil Show: March, 30

Amazon PRIME

The Baxters: March, 28

Disney+ Hotstar

Science Fair - The Series: March, 25

Patna Shuklla: March, 29

Renegade Nell: March, 29

AppleTV+

Fraggle Rock Back to the Rock S2: March 28

OTT Movies

Netflix

Rest in Peace: March 27 | Spanish

Heart of the Hunter: March, 29

The Beautiful Game: March, 29

The Wages of Fear: March 29 | French

Amazon PRIME

Tig Notaro - Hello Again: March 26

Disney+ Hotstar

Madu: March, 29

Theatrical Releases on OTT Platform

Disney+

Lover: March 27| Tamil

Premalu: March, 29 | Malayalam

BMS Paid (Book My Show)

The Holdovers: March 29

With many diverse shows airing this week, abundant entertainment options cater to various tastes and interests. From gripping dramas to lighthearted comedies and thrilling adventures, viewers have multiple choices to explore. Let us know which one you will be watching.

