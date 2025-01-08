The trailer for Hina Khan's Griha Laxmi is finally here! EPIC ON's upcoming crime thriller also features Chunky Panday, Rahul Dev and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles. The freshly revealed one-minute, eighteen-second trailer showcases a never-before-seen side of Hina Khan as she goes into action mode in pursuit of claiming power over the town of Betalgadh. However, her dreams take a dramatic turn when the police begin chasing her, adding to the danger already posed by her enemies. After fiercely defeating her enemies, Hina's character is seen screaming, "Naukrani nahi, rani hu mai!" (Not the maid, I am the queen!) The elements of love, betrayal and survival make it a must-watch for thriller enthusiasts. Watch Griha Laxmi on January 16, 2025, only on EPIC ON. ‘Griha Laxmi’ Teaser: Hina Khan’s Laxmi Is Ready To Defend Her Family and Empire in EPIC ON’s Gripping Thriller Co-Starring Chunky Panday, Rahul Dev and Dibyendu Bhattacharya (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer of EPIC ON’s ‘Griha Laxmi’ Starring Hina Khan:

