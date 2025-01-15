Actress Hina Khan is all set to make her comeback with the gripping series Griha Laxmi, a tale of power, betrayal and danger. The drama will be streaming on EPIC ON from January 16, 2025. Hina Khan takes on the role of Lakshmi, a housewife in Betalgadh who, in a desperate bid to save her family, becomes entangled in a dangerous world. She starts selling weed and eventually rises to become the 'queen of weed' in her town. The cast also includes talented actors like Chunky Panday, Rahul Dev and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles. ‘Griha Laxmi’ Trailer: Hina Khan’s Pursuit of Power Unleashes Haunting Troubles in EPIC ON’s Crime Thriller Co-Starring Chunky Panday, Rahul Dev and Dibyendu Bhattacharya (Watch Video).

Griha Laxmi to Release on Epic ON

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EPIC ON (@theepicon)

Watch 'Griha Laxmi' Trailer:

