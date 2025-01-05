A new teaser for Hina Khan's upcoming show titled Griha Laxmi was dropped today (January 5). The popular television actress who is undergoing treatment for breast cancer is making her comeback with EPIC ON's upcoming show starring Rahul Dev, Chunky Panday and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in crucial roles. Hina Khan's character, Laxmi/Rani, faces off against the powerful drug mafia trying to take control of Betalgadh. Winning against them has become her only goal. Will she succeed? Griha Laxmi will stream from January 16, 2025, only on EPIC ON. ‘Griha Laxmi’ Teaser: Hina Khan’s Laxmi Is Ready To Defend Her Family and Empire in EPIC ON’s Gripping Thriller Co-Starring Chunky Panday, Rahul Dev and Dibyendu Bhattacharya (Watch Video).

Watch Hina Khan’s ‘Griha Laxmi’ Teaser:

