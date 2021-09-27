Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 ended on a joyous note with Arjun Bijlani bagging the winner's trophy. Rahul Vaidya, who was also a contestant on the show, said goodbye to the show by posting a sweet social media post. Talking about his experience on the show, he said he is glad he could be a part of KKK 11.

Take A Look At His Post Below:

My Khatron ke Khiladi journey ended yesterday! So glad i did d show! I surprised myself a few times,I tried my best in all d stunts, supported & encouraged other contestants ,never gave gyaan about any stunt while others were trying it 😜 i would like to thank all my fans ♥️ 💫 pic.twitter.com/jS0xJo4HwW — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) September 26, 2021

