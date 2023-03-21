Hina Khan has shared some lovely pictures on Instagram, showcasing her spiritual journey to Mecca. The actress expressed her excitement as she would be performing her first Umrah on this Ramadan. Hina has shared pictures of her stay from the hotel in Makkah. Aly Goni 'Can't Wait' to Perform His First Umrah in Mecca This Ramadan With Childhood Buddy Asim Riaz (View Post).

Hina Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)