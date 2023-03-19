Aly Goni took to his micro-blogging site and revealed how this Ramadan he will be performing Umrah at Mecca with Asim Riaz. In his tweet, Goni also mentioned how this will be his first time at the holy place. He also shared a spectacular picture of Mecca. Have a look. Aly Goni’s Fashionable Ethnic Look Makes Girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin Say ‘Handsome Munda’ (View Pics). Aly Goni-Asim Riaz to Perform Umrah Together:

Can’t wait 🥺🥺🥺 this was my biggest dream allhamdulillah… My first roza in Mecca 🤲🏻🤲🏻.. Allah sab ko yeh mauka de. Ameen 🫶🏻 And so happy doing my first umrah with my childhood buddy @imrealasim pic.twitter.com/7wWncsk0xB — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) March 19, 2023

