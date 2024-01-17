The long-awaited inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is scheduled for January 22, drawing the arrival of invited celebrities and public figures to the sacred city. A video capturing the Ramayan Trio - Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, and Sunil Lahri - walking in traditional attire has gained widespread attention. As the video surfaced online, netizens expressed their excitement and admiration for the iconic trio, flooding the comment section with words of praise. Witness the much-anticipated moment in the video below! Ramayan Stars Arun Govil, Sunil Lahiri, and Deepika Chikhalia, Will Attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha Ceremony in Ayodhya.

Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri Arrive In Ayodhya

