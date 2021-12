Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Neil Bhatt (Virat) and Aishwarya Sharma (Patralekha) tied the knot on December 30 in Indore. After the same, on December 2, the newlywed threw a grand wedding reception in Mumbai. However, the highlight of the occasion was veteran Bollywood actress Rekha, who attended the reception in her statement kanjeevaram saree. She was accompanied by her manager Farzana.

Rekha At Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma’s Reception:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

