Today, January 6, leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta after she reportedly mixed up some words while talking about freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha slammed Gupta, saying that it was the "updated version of history". In her speech in the Delhi assembly, CM Rekha Gupta said that Bhagat Singh and his comrades threw a bomb against the "deaf Congress government", apparently misspeaking a reference to the British government of India at the time. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), AAP's Delhi chief Saurabh Bhardwaj said that Rekha Gupta "embarrassed India". "Even schoolchildren know that Shaheed Bhagat Singh threw a bomb in the Central Legislative Assembly in 1929 in protest against the British government," his post read. On the other hand, Sanjeev Jha wrote, "Today, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ji has presented a new 'updated' version of history in the Delhi Assembly. Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, who fought against the British regime, are now being portrayed as those who threw bombs against the Congress government." The Burari MLA further said that the history "is now in 'remix' mode". Rekha Gupta Attack Case: Tis Hazari Court Frames Charges Against Two Accused in Delhi CM Attack Matter.

CM Rekha Gupta Embarrasses India, Says AAP Leader Saurabh Bhardwaj

Big Big Breaking ‼️ CM Rekha Gupta embarrasses India रेखा गुप्ता जी को यह भी नहीं पता कि शहीद भगत सिंह आज़ादी से पहले के समय के क्रांतिकारी थे । उन्हें लगता है कि आज़ादी के बाद कांग्रेस के विरोध में उन्होंने बम्ब फेंका । स्कूल के बच्चे भी जानते हैं कि शहीद भगत सिंह ने 1929… pic.twitter.com/HkuI8L8BF3 — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) January 6, 2026

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha Slams Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

आज मुख्यमंत्री रेखा गुप्ता जी ने दिल्ली असेंबली में इतिहास का नया ‘अपडेटेड’ वर्ज़न पेश किया है। शाहिद-ए-आज़म भगत सिंह, राजगुरु और सुखदेव, जिन्होंने ब्रिटिश हुकूमत के खिलाफ अपना संघर्ष किया, उन्हें अब कांग्रेस की सरकार के खिलाफ बम फेंकने वाला बताया जा रहा है। तो क्या मैं सही समझ… pic.twitter.com/QeCjQlhkvo — Sanjeev Jha (@Sanjeev_aap) January 6, 2026

