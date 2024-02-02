Poonam Pandey succumbed to cervical cancer, leaving everyone shocked. Actress Helly Shah expressed grief over the demise of the controversial celebrity. She emphasised the unpredictability of life, highlighting the importance of awareness regarding cervical cancer prevention. Shah also stressed the significance of vaccination against the HPV virus, which can help prevent cervical cancer. Poonam Pandey Death: Modelling Career, Marriage, Movies and TV Shows – All You Need to Know About the Controversial Celebrity Who Succumbed to Cervical Cancer.

Helly Shah On Poonam Pandey’s Death

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)