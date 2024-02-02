Poonam Pandey, who was known as one of the controversial figures in the entertainment industry, has succumbed to cervical cancer at the age of 32. The news of her demise was shared via a statement on her official Instagram handle, which read, “Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer.” Parul Chawla, the actress’ manager, confirmed to India Today, “She got detected with cancer sometime back and it was in the later stage. She was in UP her hometown, and the funeral will mostly happen there.” Poonam Pandey Death: From Bathroom Secrets to Leaked Sex Tapes, Here Are Top 5 Controversies of The Model That Grabbed Eyeballs!

Poonam Pandey was an Indian model and actress known for her appearances in films and TV shows, as well as for her controversial social media presence. She gained attention for her bold and provocative photoshoots and videos, which she often shared on Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter). Poonam began her career as a model and was among the top nine contestants of the Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest. She made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the film Nasha. Poonam also made special appearances in the Kannada song “Shyane Ishta Cricketettu” and a song for the Hindi film Aa Gaya Hero. Additionally, she appeared in films such as Malini & Co and The Journey of Karma. Besides her film work, Poonam Pandey gained attention for her participation in reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4 and Lock Upp.

Poonam Pandey's Death News

Poonam Pandey often courted controversy with her statements and bold social media posts. She gained attention by making a statement that she would strip if the Indian cricket team won the 2011 Cricket World Cup. Although the team won, Poonam didn’t fulfill her promise, claiming that the BCCI didn’t grant her permission and that the public disapproved. However, she later released a video on her mobile app, showing herself stripping naked at the Wankhede Stadium at night. The following year, Poonam posed naked after the Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL 5.

Poonam Pandey In Lock Upp

In terms of her personal life, Poonam Pandey made headlines in September 2020 when she tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Sam Bombay. The ceremony was intimate due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, their marriage reportedly faced issues, with incidents of domestic violence being reported. Days after their wedding, Poonam filed a complaint against him, citing that he had ‘molested, threatened and assaulted her'. The incident reportedly took place while she was shooting for a movie in Goa. Sam, who was arrested on September 23, was later released on bail. Poonam faced massive trolling for her sudden reconciliation with Sam, with many netizens asserting that the entire incident was a publicity stunt. Poonam Pandey Passes Away: Fans Express SHOCK over Heartbreaking News of the Model-Actress’s Demise- Check Out Netizens’ Reactions.

Tragically, Poonam Pandey succumbed to cervical cancer on February 2. Her untimely demise came as a shock to her fans and the entertainment industry. The details of her last rites are awaited.

