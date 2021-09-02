Siddharth Shukla's untimely death has left his fans and the entertainment industry in a state of shock. Bigg Boss 13 winner was full of life and his last few social media posts are proof. Siddharth Shukla's last tweet had him celebrate the iconic victory of Sumit Antil and Avani Lekhara at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Sid's last Instagram post is about saluting the frontline workers as he promotes Amazon's upcoming series Mumbai Diaries. Here are Siddharth Shukla's last few social media posts.

Siddharth Shukla Hails Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara's Iconic Feat

Indians making us proud over and over again… a World Record in addition to the #Gold in #Paralympics … congratulations #SumitAntil and #AvaniLekhara — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 30, 2021

Sid Salutes the Frontline Workers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla)

Siddharth Shukla With His Cute Little Niece, Pic Posted on Rakshabandhan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)