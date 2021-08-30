India bags another gold at the Tokyo Paralympics 2021. After Avani Lekhara's historic win, India's Sumit Antil very comprehensively won gold in the men's javelin throw (Sport Class F64) at National Stadium in Tokyo. The film fraternity took to social media to congratulate the sportsperson on his win.

Check Out What Messages Did The Stars Posted Online:

Akshay Kumar

Yet another #Gold for India! Heartiest congratulations #SumitAntil on the record-breaking throw 🙌🏻 What a brilliant performance. We are so proud of you. #Paralympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/53inWDNtO1 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 30, 2021

Ajay Devgn

Congratulations to Sumit Antil for a record-breaking golden throw in #Paralympics. Yet another proud moment for all of us. 🇮🇳#SumitAntil#TokyoParalympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/i1XKDb6t7z — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 30, 2021

Shehnaaz Gill

Siddharth Shukla

Indians making us proud over and over again… a World Record in addition to the #Gold in #Paralympics … congratulations #SumitAntil and #AvaniLekhara — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 30, 2021

