The news of Siddharth Shukla's demise this Thursday morning left everyone in disbelief and in a state of shock. Bigg Boss 13 winner says goodbye to the world due to his untimely death because of cardiac arrest. B-Town celebs including Manoj Bajpayee, Armaan Malik, Ashoke Pandit, Tony Kakkar and Others have mourned his loss on Twitter.

Check Out Celebs Tweet on Siddharth Shukla's Demise:

Manoj Bajpayee

OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he res in peace !!! 🙏🙏 No yaar !!!! https://t.co/HmcF1ppJFX — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 2, 2021

Armaan Malik

I cannot process this news that I just came across. Is this true? Please no. No… #SiddharthShukla — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) September 2, 2021

Ashoke Pandit

Can’t believe this . I am speechless to hear about the sad demise of a well know actor #SiddharthShukla (40) due to heart attack . It’s a huge tragedy for the family and the entire industry . Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family . ॐ शान्ति ! 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/PeoPXnM3vP — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) September 2, 2021

Tony Kakkar

Pls someone tell me it’s not true.. Can not believe it #SiddharthShukla — Tony Kakkar (@TonyKakkar) September 2, 2021

