Rohit Suchanti and Tejasswi Prakash had worked together in the show Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. Tejasswi’s new show Naagin 6 premiered on February 12 and all are going gaga over her performance. A video of Rohit and Tejasswi grooving together has taken internet by storm and seeing the latter’s moves, the Bhagya Lakshmi actor mentioned in his post, “Naagin dances really well …”

Rohit Suchanti and Tejasswi Prakash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Suchanti (@imrohitsuchanti)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)