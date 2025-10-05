A video going viral on social media shows the rehearsal of the Miss Rishikesh pageant being disrupted by activists from the Rashtriya Hindu Shakti Sangathan. The alleged incident is said to have taken place on Friday, October 3. The viral clip shows the activists arguing that the Miss Rishikesh pageant event contradicts the cultural values of Uttarakhand. The video also shows a heated argument taking place between aspiring models, allegedly wearing western attire, and members of the Hindu Raksha Sangathan, who alleged that the "environment was spoiled because of them". A video of the confrontation has also gone viral on social media. According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, Hindu Raksha Sangathan president Raghavendra entered the room and ordered the auditions to be stopped. The activists also asked the participants to go home. The clip shows one of the participants courageously standing up and confronting Raghavendra, stating they were no one to stop them from working.

Hindu Raksha Sangathan Members Disrupt Miss Rishikesh Audition

In Rishikesh, during the auditions for Miss Rishikesh, contractors of Hindu religion arrived and asked to stop everything ...but the girls fought their battle with full courage... "Well done girls" #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/aTcWYegIzE — Voice Of Tribals 🏹 (@VoiceOfTribals_) October 4, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Bhaskar), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

