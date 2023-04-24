Hotstar's Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo's trailer was unveiled by the makers today and it's fab! Starring Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar and Isha Talwar, the show is a modern saas-bahu saga where women of a house get into 'bloody' fights with an aim to run a business empire, thus shattering misconceptions. The show releases on Disney+ Hotstar on May 5. Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Teaser: Dimple Kapadia is Seen in an Action-Packed Mode in the Thriller Series Co-Starring Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar and Isha Talwar (Watch Video).

Watch Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Trailer:

