Naomika Saran, daughter of Rinke Khanna and Sameer Saran, is reportedly gearing up for her Bollywood debut. As the niece of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna and the granddaughter of legendary stars Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna, Naomika carries a strong Bollywood legacy. According to a report by PeepingMoon.com, she is set to be launched by acclaimed producer Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films in a romantic comedy. The film will reportedly feature her opposite Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, who recently made his debut with The Archies on Netflix. Described as a ‘quintessential Maddock-style commercial love story,’ the project is expected to blend ‘music, dance and family drama’. However, an official announcement regarding Naomika’s debut is yet to be made. Who Is Naomika Saran? Meet Akshay Kumar’s Niece and Rajesh Khanna-Dimple Kapadia’s Granddaughter Who Stole the Spotlight at ‘Sky Force’ Screening.

