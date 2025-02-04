Samay Raina's show India’s Got Latent has landed in controversy after contestant Jessy Nabam from Arunachal Pradesh made insensitive remarks about dog meat consumption. During a conversation with the host, when asked if she had ever eaten dog meat, Jessy responded that it is common in Arunachal Pradesh, though she hadn't tried it. She added, “I know this because my friends do, and sometimes they even eat their pets.” The comment sparked widespread outrage, especially within the Arunachal Pradesh community, leading to a First Information Report (FIR) filed on January 31. The complaint, lodged by Armaan Ram Welly Bakha, accuses Jessy of tarnishing the reputation of the state's indigenous people. The FIR, directed at the Officer in Charge of Itanagar Police Station, alleges that her remarks were derogatory and disrespectful towards the local community. Stand-Up Comedian Samay Raina’s ‘India’s Got Latent’ OTT App Becomes Chart-Topping Hit, Brings Raw Comedy and Unfiltered Content.

FIR Filed Against Contestant for Derogatory Comments on ‘India Got Latent’

India Got Latent Discarded Episode 1

