Samay Raina, the stand-up comedian who won Comicstaan Season 2, has launched a new app called India’s Got Latent. The app draws inspiration from his popular YouTube show and offers content in a raw, unfiltered style, allowing creators the freedom to express themselves without the usual restrictions. Samay's long-term goal is to turn the platform into an OTT service, offering a variety of shows across different genres, including poetry, rap, and reality TV. The OTT app has become the chart top hit, securing a spot in the Top 4 of the Free Entertainment category on Google Play and rising to No 1 on the Apple App Store On Gukesh Dommaraju Win, Chess Player and Comedian Samay Raina Shares Pic When He Was Winning Against ‘Youngest World Chess Champion’.

The app has already seen impressive success. Within just a day of launching, it made its way into the Top 50 most downloaded apps on the Google Play Store, according to Media Brief. The freedom from brand guidelines and censorship is a key feature of the platform, setting it apart from more traditional platforms and making it an appealing space for creators who want to showcase their work without limitations. Samay Raina To Invite Kusha Kapila’s Ex-Husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia on ‘India’s Got Latent’ After Ugly Divorce Roast? Here’s What We Know.

India Got Latent App Description

India's Got Latent app's Google Play description, "Discover laughter like never before with India's Got Latent. Watch exclusive stand-up specials, enjoy thrilling comedy competitions, and explore a world of humor. Dive into curated comedy content and let the laughs roll. Download now for endless entertainment! Unleash your creativity with India's Got Latent."

India's Got Latent Play Store App

India’s Got Latent Poster (Photo Credits: X)

Raina Plans Multiple Revenue Streams for App's Sustainability

To ensure the financial success of India’s Got Latent, Raina intends to explore various revenue streams beyond traditional sponsorships as per Pixel P&L. Although he has secured brand partnerships for his YouTube episodes, such as with Spinny and POP UPI, he is planning to keep the app ad-free.

