Stand-up comedian Samay Raina, who is under serious controversy over his YouTube show, India's Got Latent, is scheduled to perform in Mumbai on April 25, 2025. According to the ticket-selling platform BookMyShow, the Indian comedian is set to perform his show series, Unfiltered, at Shanmukhananda Hall in Mumbai’s Sion area as part of his Unfiltered India Tour. Amid his live comedy shows getting called off across India, Raina's latest Mumbai show continues to attract the audience. The event is scheduled at two different time slots, 04:00 PM and 07:00 PM on April 25. Meanwhile, Raina removed all India's Got Latent episodes from his YouTube channel days after it landed in the controversy. A massive row got triggered after YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's comments on an episode of the show went viral online, triggering outrage. All four YouTubers, including Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija, anchored in legal trouble following the controversial episode. Samay Raina in Legal Trouble Again: Supreme Court Slams Standup Comedian Over Insensitive Joke About an Infant's Medical Condition.

Samay Raina's 'Unflitered' India Tour

Samay Raina's 'Unflitered' Show (Photo Credits: bookmyshow)

Samay Raina's 'Unfiltered' Show Details

Samay Raina's 'Unflitered' Show (Photo Credits: bookmyshow)

