Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid who was embroiled in the India's Got Latent controversy involving Ranveer Allahbadia, made her comeback on Instagram with a bold post reveleaving the hundreds of rape and death threats she received following the controversy. The 24-year-old went live on Instagram on Wednesday and broke her silence on the matter. Starting her live with her signature catchphrase - "Hello, my cute little red flags" Apoorva addressed the IGL controversy and narrated the entire incident, starting from how she was fan-girling over Samay Raina and his popular show. She confessed that after a lot of struggle, she finally ended up featuring in the episode. However, she revealed that she was under constant pressure to say something funny and ended up messing things up by saying something very controversial. Though the focus was on Ranveer Allahbadia's "parents" joke, people who had seen the episode could recall that even Apoorva had made a few questionable remarks. Apologising for the same, she said in her IG Live, "I have learnt my lesson. I'm very sorry." ‘Acid Attacks, Rape and Death Threats’: Apoorva Mukhija Aka the Rebel Kid Makes Bold Comeback on Instagram After ‘India’s Got Latent’ Row (View Posts).

Apoorva Mukhija Aka The Rebel Kid Addresses the ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)