In a surprise crossover of Bollywood drama, cricket charm and comedy, Aamir Khan, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya—all share the screen with comedian Samay Raina has gone viral online. Is it India’s Got Latent’s quiet return? Amid the legal drama, Raina seems to have turned the tide with persistence and visible support from high-profile names over time. The recent Instagram reel shared by the comedian featured Team India’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya casually endorsing the show with a warm, “Oh, I loved it bro,” with cricket Jasprit Bumrah smiling on. In another frame, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, sitting alongside cricketer R Ashwin, was captured playing chess with Raina. In addition, Indian chess grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi also made a brief appearance. The chess game and fun banter of Raina alongside popular faces have left the fans guessing what is in store next for the controversial comedian. ‘His Calmness Quiets My Restless Thoughts’: Samay Raina Shares Emotional Late-Night Call With Father From Jammu.

Cricket, Bollywood and Comedy – Surprise Crossover

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samay Raina (@maisamayhoon)

This Is How the Fans Reacted To Samay Raina's New Video:

Comments on Samay Raina's Video (Photo Credits: Screengrab of Instagram Comments)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)