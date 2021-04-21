Streaming giant Netflix just dropped the trailer of its upcoming film titled Sardar Ka Grandson starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet in the leads and it looks like a heartwarming family story done right. The plot of the flick revolves around how a grandson (Arjun Kapoor) tries to fulfil his grandmother's wish of seeing her home in Lahore, Pakistan. Also, don't miss out on John Abraham's cameo.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)