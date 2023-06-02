Gangster Chhota Rajan has approached the Bombay HC against the makers of web series Scoop, with an aim to halt its release. The gangster filed a lawsuit for allegedly defaming him and infringing his personality rights. The show is based on the story of journalist Jigna Vora who was accused of murdering a fellow journalist Jyotirmoy Dey (J Dey). The show released on Netflix today (June 2) Scoop Trailer: Hansal Mehta’s Netflix Series has Karishma Tanna as a Fearless Crime Journalist Facing Murder Charges and Media Trial (Watch Video).

Chhota Rajan Moves HC:

Convicted gangster Chhota Rajan has approached the #BombayHighCourt to stall the release of Netflix series '#SCOOP' based on the 2011 killing of senior journalist Jyotirmoy Dey. Hearing likely tomorrow.#ChhotaRajan @mehtahansal pic.twitter.com/pcNVVQUMip — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) June 1, 2023

