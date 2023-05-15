Hansal Mehta’s series Scoop is all set to premiere on Netflix on June 2 and the makers have dropped its official trailer. The series is inspired by real events and Jigna Vora’s book, ‘Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison’ and it stars Karishma Tanna as a female journalist who is charged with the murder of a fellow journalist under the suspicion of underworld connection. Scoop also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Harman Baweja with Prosenjit Chatterjee. Modern Love Chennai Trailer Out! Ritu Varma, Ashok Selvan, Sanjukta Sarathi’s Prime Video Series To Celebrate Love and Life (Watch Video).

Scoop Trailer

