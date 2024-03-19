The Bombay High Court on Tuesday overturned the acquittal of the former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma and sentenced him to life imprisonment in connection with the Lakhan Bhaiya fake encounter case of 2006. Sharma was accused of killing Lakhan Bhaiya alias Ramnarayan Gupta, an alleged close aide of gangster Chhota Rajan. Pradeep Sharma Under IT Radar: Income Tax Raids at Encounter Specialist's House in Mumbai.

Pradeep Sharma Jailed for Life

