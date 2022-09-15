Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved actresses who set is set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in which Siddharth Nigam too would be seen in key role. The beauty attended Siddharth’s birthday bash in Mumbai. A video has surfaced online in which Shehnaaz, slaying in all-denim look, is seen grooving with the birthday boy. Shehnaaz Gill Treats Her Fans With Her Soulful Voice by Crooning to Romantic Song ‘Lae Dooba’ (Watch Video).

Shehnaaz Gill Dancing With Siddharth Nigam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

