Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most celebrated artists on television today. With the festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shehnaaz took this opportunity to seek the blessings of the very famous Lalbaugcha Raja with her brother. Viral Bhayani took to social media to post a video of seeking blessings. On the work front, Shehnaaz will be seen in Salman Khan’s next, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Title Reveal Teaser: Salman Khan Shows Off ‘Bhai’ Swag; Cast Confirmed Includes Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari (Watch Video).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

