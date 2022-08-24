Political activist and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat dies of a heart attack in Goa. She was 42. Her demise has sent shockwaves to many in the industry and seems like the celebrities who participated in Bigg Boss 14 and spent time with her are affected a lot. While Rahul Vaidya mourned her death, now, Aly Goni has taken to social media to post a heartfelt message. He mentioned how she loved his music video and wanted to shoot one with Aly, however, this wish will be unfulfilled. Aly also mentioned that he is very saddened by this news and is in grief. Sonali Phogat Dies: BJP Leader and TikTok Star Passes Away Due to Heart Attack in Goa.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PR Team Prashant Golecha (@teamgolecha)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)