Harsh Arora and Rushali Yadav, the beloved couple who captured everyone's hearts with their chemistry and strong performance in MTV Splitsvilla X5 have taken their relationship to the next level by getting engaged. The couple, who fell in love with each other on the popular dating show in 2024, have been together ever since. In October last year, Rushali surprised Harsh by proposing to him in the skies during a helicopter ride, leaving all #harshali fans melting. Now Harsh has surprised her by proposing to her in a dreamy setting at a beach in Gujarat. Harsh is currently busy with the ongoing MTV Roadies: Double Cross. ‘I Found My Forever’: Actress Parvati Nair Gets Engaged to Chennai Businessman Aashrith Ashok, Shares Romantic Moments With Her Partner on Insta.

’Splitsvilla X5’s Harsh Arora and Rushali Yadav Are Engaged!

View this post on Instagram

