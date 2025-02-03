Actor Parvati Nair is all set to tie the knot with her fiancé, Chennai-based businessman Aashrith Ashok. Hailing from Kerala and Hyderabad, the couple decided that Chennai will be the ideal location for their wedding. Parvati recently delighted fans by sharing a few romantic engagement pictures, showcasing their love and happiness. The beautiful moments have left everyone eagerly awaiting their big day, filled with joy and celebrations! She wrote, " In a world full of pretense, I found my forever real. Through every high and low, you stood by me, and today, I say yes to a lifetime of love, trust, and unwavering support. Grateful to my love for being my rock and to all of you—my incredible supporters—for your endless positivity and love. This journey wouldn’t be the same without you! [Engaged ,ForeverReal ,GratefulHeart]". Parvati Nair Birthday: From Story Kathe to Yennai Arindhaal, 5 Films Of The Actress That Are A Must Watch!.

