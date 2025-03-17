Jay Dudhane, who was the winner of MTV Splitsvilla X3, has officially announced his engagement with girlfriend Harshala Patil. On Sunday (March 16), the couple took to their Instagram handle to share a heartfelt post featuring dreamy pictures from their engagement ceremony. Their collaborative post was captioned, "A lifetime of us." In the pictures, Harsahala could be seen flaunting her engagement ring against a stunning backdrop. It seemed like the couple exchanged rings in the mountains, adding a perfect romantic touch to their special day. Jay had won the popular dating show alongside Aditi Rajput in 2021. He was also the runner-up of Bigg Boss Marathi 3. ‘We’re Engaged’: Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser Announce Engagement, ‘Cobra Kai’ Actors Share Photos on Social Media.

